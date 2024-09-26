Award-winning BBQ joint with roots in NYC to open in South Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

An award-winning barbecue joint with roots in New York City is setting up shop in a pickleball facility in South Boston.

According to a source (Gary Goldblatt), Pig Beach BBQ is going to be opening in October within PKL at the corner of C Street and Old Colony Avenue, with a Boston Magazine article saying that the outpost of the restaurant--which started out in Brooklyn and now has locations in Queens and West Palm Beach, FL--will offer such items as pulled pork, ribs, brisket, wings, smash burgers, and more. The Pig Beach website mentions that since it debuted in its now-closed Brooklyn location in 2015, it has been featured on the Food Network, CBS Saturday Morning, and the Today Show as well as in The New York Times, Eater, and Southern Living.

PKL, which first opened in 2022, features cocktails, cornhole, shuffleboard, trivia nights, and live music in addition to pickleball.

The address for the upcoming Pig Beach BBQ (and PKL) is 64 C Street, South Boston, MA, 02127. The website for Pig Beach is at https://www.pigbeachnyc.com/

