Ax-Wielding Man Breaks Into NH Veteran's Basement, Attacks HVAC System

An ax-wielding burglar broke into an elderly combat veteran's home in Seabrook, New Hampshire, while on drugs, destroying his property late Tuesday night, police said.

The Vietnam veteran, 75-year-old Michael Ashwood, spoke exclusively with NBC10 Boston, showing the damage to his HVAC system and personal possessions after the wild break-in around 10:40 p.m.

"I could hear noise. I could hear glass breaking," Ashwood said. "I was yelling, 'Who's there? Who's in my house? What's going on?'"

According to the Seabrook Police Department, 31-year-old Joshua Pelletier of Kittery, Maine, was in Ashwood's basement, with an ax he found near the door to the basement, which connects to the yard.

Investigators tell NBC10 Boston that Pelletier was believed to be high on meth when he hacked at Ashwood's personal property.

"[He] knocked holes in the duct work," Ashwood said. "Family memorabilia I've had for years."

Ashwood said the intruder kept yelling through the floor boards, while on the phone with a 911 dispatcher.

"[The dispatcher] could hear the banging," Ashwood said.

Police got to the home within minutes, according to Ashwood, who has lived in the house for more than 50 years.

Ashwood told NBC10 Boston he was left with what he estimated to be thousands of dollars worth of damage.

"You feel violated," he said. "Somebody comes into your home, destroys stuff."

Police charged Pelletier with burglary, criminal mischief and criminal trespassing. As of Wednesday evening, he remained in jail.