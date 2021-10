The Ayer police had an eventful Friday morning trying to confine a wayward moose to prevent it from wandering into the busy Ayer roadways.

Officials said that Det. Kellie Barhight and School Resource Officer Jen Bigelow found the moose charging through the woods after getting spooked by a barking dog.

Police said the moose ran past them and they did their best not to get run over by the moose