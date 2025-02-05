B.Good closes another location; only 4 remain in Greater Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A local group of dining spots continues to shrink, as yet another outlet has shut down.

According to an article in the Natick Report, b.good in Natick is no longer in business, with one of their readers saying that the Route 9 eatery has a "permanently closed" sign on one of its windows. With the closing of the Natick location, b.good now only has four remaining locally in Boston, Cambridge, and Logan Airport (two) still in operation; over the past several years, locations have shuttered in Boston's Downtown Crossing, South End, and Northeastern University along with Bedford, Burlington, Dedham Hingham, Wellesley, and Woburn.

The address for the now-closed b.good in Natick was 1265 Worcester Street (Route 9), Natick, MA, 01760 The website for b.good is at https://bgood.com/

Follow Marc on Bluesky at @marchurboston.bsky.social

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)