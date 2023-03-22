Baby Abandoned in Springfield Survived on Doorstep Nearly 2 Days

New details have been released on the newborn baby that was abandoned on the doorstep of a family home in Springfield, Massachusetts, over the weekend and found Sunday night.

Police believe the child was left outside for almost 48 hours — he was likely left there sometime between 9 p.m. Friday and 12:40 a.m. Saturday, when temperatures were around 28 degrees, according to NBC affiliate WWLP.

The child was discovered by the Aviles family as they came back from a weekend in Boston at about 7 p.m. on Sunday. They immediately called 911 and EMS arrived within 20 minutes, according to Juliannys Aviles, who found the baby. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment, which police say has been positive.

Aviles told WWLP she looked back at footage from a camera she has outside the home and saw what appears to be a car seat in front of her door around 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

“It doesn’t show who dropped him off, if there was a car, it doesn’t show any of that. All it shows is a car seat appearing on my front steps,” she told the news station.

Police have been looking for the mother of the baby and are asking anyone living on Entrybook Drive or nearby to check home cameras for anything suspicious and urged anyone who spotted something to call detectives at 413-787-6355. There were no updates on the search as of Wednesday morning.

Aviles is hoping she can be the baby's foster mother. She told The Boston Globe, she discussed it with her husband and they plan to fill out an application to foster the child.

“There are many houses around, and I feel like [the baby] chose mine for a reason,” Aviles said in an interview with the Globe.

Massachusetts has a safe haven law that allows parents to surrender their children within a week of being born at hospitals, police stations or manned fire stations without facing prosecution.