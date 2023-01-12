Baby Among 3 Hurt in Worcester Shooting, Police Say

Three people, including a baby, were hurt in a shooting in Worcester Wednesday night, police said.

All three are expected to survive the shooting, which was reported near Harlem Street about 10:45 p.m., Worcester police said Thursday.

When officers arrived at the scene of the shooting, they were told that the three injured people were at a local hospital. It wasn't immediately clear if the three — an 11-month-old baby, 24-year-old woman and 25-year-old man — were shot or injured another way.

Officials haven't announced any arrests but said police were investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact police by calling 508-799-8651 or sending anonymous tip by text to 274637 TIPWPD or online at worcesterma.gov/police.