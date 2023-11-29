Baby girl critically hurt in I-495 car crash on Black Friday has died, police say

A 1-year-old girl from New Hampshire died two days after the car she was in crashed on Interstate 495 in Andover, Massachusetts, police said Wednesday.

The crash took place early Friday morning, the day after Thanksgiving. Massachusetts State Police haven't identified the girl or the woman who was driving, but said Wednesday that the investigation into whether the driver, a 33-year-old woman also from Nashua, New Hampshire, could face charges remained ongoing.

The Toyota Camry was found down an embankment, where it had crashed into a tree, about 3:40 a.m., police have said. The critically injured baby was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, then flown by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital, while the driver had minor injuries and was also taken to Lawrence General.

The baby died on Sunday, police said in the update Wednesday. They haven't specified the relationship between the woman and the now-deceased baby.

The preliminary investigation showed that the woman lost control of the Camry, causing it to go off the road into the median and down an embankment, striking a tree, police have said. Troopers were investigating distraction on the part of the woman as a potential cause of the crash but didn't share more information on that Wednesday.