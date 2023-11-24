Baby girl critically injured in I-495 crash in Andover

A one-year-old girl suffered life-threatening injures when the car she was in crashed on Interstate 495 early Friday morning in Andover, Massachusetts.

State police say they responded to the single-vehicle crash around 3:40 a.m. and found a Toyota Camry with a baby and 33-year-old woman inside.

The child was taken to Lawrence General Hospital and then flown by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital with critical injuries, police said. The driver suffered minor injuries in the crash and was also taken to Lawrence General.

Police did not identify the relationship between the two but said both are from Nashua, NH.

A preliminary investigation shows the woman lost control of her vehicle, causing the Camry to go into the grass median and down an embankment at which point it struck a tree.

According to police, troopers are investigating distraction on the part of the woman as a potential cause of the crash. Further information has not been released.

An investigation is ongoing.