Baby was inside car during Dorchester carjacking, police say

Police say the child was found abandoned, but unhurt, about a block away from the carjacking

By Thea DiGiammerino

A running car was stolen with a baby in the backseat in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Friday, according to Boston police.

Police say the child was found abandoned, but unhurt, about a block away from the carjacking, which happened near Seaver Street and Geneva Avenue just before 3 p.m. The baby has since been reunited with the family.

The vehicle has been found but no suspects were taken into custody.

More details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

