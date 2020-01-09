Local
Massachusetts

BabySteps Program Seeks to Help Children Attend College

By Caroline Connolly

By Caroline Connolly

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A program to get more parents to open college savings accounts is now available in Massachusetts.

The initiative, BabySteps, began Jan. 1 and offers parents a $50 deposit to a new 529 account for their newborn or newly adopted child.

"This is about economic stability," said State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg.

Local

Iran 56 mins ago

About 200 Rally to Call for Diplomacy Between US and Iran

Encore Boston Harbor 2 hours ago

Encore Boston Harbor Looks to Replace Workers With Automatic Drink Makers

In 2016, Goldberg launched a similar pilot program to see if it would attract families in Worcester. The effort was aimed at kindergarten students, while another plan focused on middle school students.

"Kids are being encumbered by debt. Their families don't have the resources to pay to get them through the educational pipeline," Goldberg said. "And our state needs a skilled workforce."

The effort, which will be funded by public-private partnerships, has seen some success. One of the pilot programs launched 194 accounts with at least $94,000 deposited in them. However, only 70 of those accounts have customer contributions. Another plan, which contained a match system, has opened 51 accounts. Of those, 20 have customer contributions.

"In order to go to college, children need money and need to save money from now. They need to know that," said Nghia Le, who enrolled his son and daughter in one of the pilot programs.

To simplify enrollment, parents filling out birth certificate forms can now check a box to indicate their interest in establishing an account.

"To check off the box then and to get going right away just makes sure we are going to get so many more kids and so many more families involved," said Goldberg.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsWorcester
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us