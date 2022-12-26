Local

Boston

Boston Building Evacuated Over Water Pipe Break on Cold Winter Day

People were evacuated as a cold front brought temperatures below freezing for much of New England

By Staff Reports

​Boston firefighters at the scene of a water main break that prompted a building evacuation on Beacon Street at Massachusetts Avenue in Boston on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022.
NBC10 Boston

An apartment building in Boston's Back Bay was evacuated Monday afternoon over a water main break, officials said.

Firefighters were seen at a building on Beacon Street at Massachusetts Avenue, a block from the Massachusetts Avenue bridge.

Boston police confirmed the water main break, which was reported about 3:07 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.

Monday night: high clouds move in. Not as cold. A few flurries North. Lows in the middle 20’s. Tuesday: mostly sunny, a bit milder. Highs in the middle 30’s. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, snow showers North. Lows in the middle and upper 20’s.

People were evacuated as a cold front brought temperatures below freezing for much of New England.

This article tagged under:

BostonBoston Fire DepartmentBack Bay
