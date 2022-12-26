Boston Building Evacuated Over Water Pipe Break on Cold Winter Day

An apartment building in Boston's Back Bay was evacuated Monday afternoon over a water main break, officials said.
Firefighters were seen at a building on Beacon Street at Massachusetts Avenue, a block from the Massachusetts Avenue bridge.
Boston police confirmed the water main break, which was reported about 3:07 p.m.
No other details were immediately available.
People were evacuated as a cold front brought temperatures below freezing for much of New England.