Burglar arrested after fleeing Back Bay home with jewelry, money, Boston police say

A burglar startled a Back Bay resident as she was going to sleep Friday night before making off with jewelry from the home in the upscale Boston neighborhood, police said.

The man was eventually arrested hiding in the bushes down the street, Boston police said. Officers allegedly found the jewelry, money and personal items that belonged to the woman, which were returned to her.

The incident took place Friday night at a home on Marlborough Street, police said Sunday. The resident said she spotted a stranger in her home as she was about to go to bed, then ran downstairs in fear.

She told the officers she believed the man ran upstairs and fled via a deck on the roof, according to police. She was able to describe the man and his backpack.

As officers searched for the burglar, they spotted an open window at a nearby building that was under construction and found a backpack inside that matched the description of the burglar's, according to police.

Then officers found a man matching the burglar's description laying down in bushes, with a screwdriver nearby, according to police. He was detained and identified as George Correa, a 46-year-old from Dorchester.

He had nine oxycodone pills on him, according to police, who arrested him on charges including breaking and entering, drug possession and larceny.

Correa was due to face the charges in Boston Municipal Court. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.