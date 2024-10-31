Back Bay Station tower on hold indefinitely, developer says

BXP Inc. does not anticipate starting construction on a Back Bay office tower in the next year because the rents it could fetch are not worth the borrowing and building costs, an executive said.

BXP President Douglas Linde spoke on the future of 171 Dartmouth St. during the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Wednesday. The developer has city approval to build a 27-story, 660,000-square-foot office building on the site of the parking garage next to the Back Bay MBTA station, as part of a larger air-rights project that also includes one of Boston's biggest approved-but-unbuilt residential developments.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Live like a GOAT! Derek Zagami shows us a look inside the $8.49 million condo once owned by none other than Tom Brady. Follow NBC10 Boston's The Hub Today: https://instagram.com/thehubtoday https://facebook.com/TheHubToday https://twitter.com/TheHubToday https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston