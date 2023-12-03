Bailey Zappe, Patriots can't find end zone as New England is shut out at home on rainy Sunday

There was no Mac Jones on the field on Sunday, but Bailey Zappe and the Patriots still couldn't get into any kind of offensive rhythm, getting shut out at home on a very rainy day in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

The defense did its job, but New England lost 6-0 to the Los Angeles Chargers in front of a noticeably smaller crowd at Gillette Stadium. This is the team's fifth straight loss, and the Pats are now 2-10 on the season.

The stats sum up a sad state of affairs for the Pats.

This was the first shutout the Chargers (5-7) have had in 102 games. The Patriots are the first team since the 1938 Chicago Cardinals to lose three straight games when the defense allowed 10 points or fewer. And this is New England's first five-game losing streak since 1995.

The Patriots haven't won since Oct. 22, when they stunned the Bills 29-25.

It's a short week as the Patriots travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers on Thursday night.

