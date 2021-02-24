When the Massachusetts Legislature's COVID-19 and Emergency Management and Preparedness Committee holds its vaccine rollout oversight hearing on Thursday, Gov. Charlie Baker will take the floor first.

The hearing's schedule was released Wednesday, and shows that Baker will be the first to testify at 11 a.m., followed by Tiffany Tate, the executive director of company that runs PrepMod.

PrepMod is a pandemic vaccine management software system. It's taken responsibility for last week's crash of Massachusetts' vaccine-booking website.

The Massachusetts vaccination finder website was "experiencing technical difficulties," Thursday morning as about one million people became newly eligible to get the vaccine for the first time.

Also due to testify at the Legislature's hearing -- to be held virtually -- are legislators, the CEOs of some Bay State health care companies, doctors, advocates and city and state health officials including Marylou Sudders, Massachusetts' secretary of health and human services. (See the full list below.)

Lawmakers have raised questions about the state's technology, the lack of ability to preregister for a shot and the decision to stop distributing vaccine to local clinics in favor of high-capacity vaccination sites.

House Speaker Ron Mariano has said the vaccine rollout "has been marked by both logistical and communications shortcomings" and Senate President Karen Spilka called it a "constantly changing and confusing" plan.

Here's the full schedule, as released by the Joint Committee on COVID-19 and Emergency Preparedness and Management: