Local
Boston

Baker, Pressley and Markey to Speak at MLK Day Breakfast

The celebration is the 50th annual breakfast honoring the late Dr. King

By Nia Hamm

By Nia Hamm

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The 50th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast is set to kick off at the Boston Convention Center Monday morning.

Reverend Michael Curry of the Episcopal Church will make the Keynote address.

Gov. Charlie Baker, Representative Ayana Pressley, Senator Ed Markey and Mayor Marty Walsh will participate in a fireside chat. They’ll share reflections and recollections of Dr. King’s work and the movement he started. 

Local

Yarmouth 12 hours ago

Clones Help Famous Elm Tree Named Herbie Live on, for Now

Twin River Casino 8 hours ago

Man Arrested for Armed Robbery at RI Casino, Police Say

The breakfast is set to get underway at 7:30 a.m.

Attorney General Maura Healey will also be on hand, helping to introduce awards that will be given to local community leaders for their service. 

Proceeds from the breakfast will support programs and services at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church and United Methodists Church. 

This article tagged under:

BostonCharlie BakerAYANNA PRESSLEYMartin Luther King Jr.
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us