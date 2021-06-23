Baker Proposes a 2-Month Sales Tax Holiday in Mass.

Seeking to boost Massachusetts' economy, Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday proposed waiving the state's sales tax for all of August and September.

The state has collected more revenue than it expected during the coronavirus pandemic, and its rainy day fund now has more money than it did before the arrival of COVID-19, according to the Baker administration. The governor said the state can afford to return tax money to its residents and small businesses.

“A two-month sales tax holiday will provide a boost to Massachusetts’ taxpayers and Main Street economies as we continue to recover from COVID-19,” Baker said in a statement. “Massachusetts’ economic recovery is off to a good start, but it’s crucial that the Commonwealth takes action now to spur more economic activity in communities and support taxpayers.”

The Republican's proposal would also keep the Legislature's plan to designate the weekend of Aug. 14 and 15 as the state's official tax holiday, when the 6.25% sales tax is waived for many purchases, required under the 2018 law that put the state's minimum hourly wage on a gradual path to $15 and created the paid family and medical leave program also made the holiday.

Baker's two-month tax holiday would need to be approved by the Legislature, and at least one member was skeptical. State Sen. Eric Lesser, a Democrat from western Massachusetts, tweeted that the state could better spend the money on infrastructure and other things.

"Or we could fix the T, repair our crumbling bridges, reduce class sizes, and pay down our debt," he wrote.