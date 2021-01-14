Local

Charlie Baker

Baker Set to Give State of the Commonwealth Address Remotely on Jan. 26

The address, a chance to outline specific policy proposals and spending priorities, will doubtless be shaped by the unique problems posed to Massachusetts by the COVID-19 pandemic

By Sam Doran

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker delivers his annual State of the Commonwealth address in the House Chamber in the Massachusetts State House in Boston
Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images, File

There will be no applause breaks or festive crowds this year. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker plans to give his annual State of the Commonwealth speech from the quiet social distance of his office.

Baker will take to the airwaves Tuesday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m. -- a day before his annual budget proposal is due to be filed with the Legislature -- to deliver the policy speech.

The address, a chance to outline specific policy proposals and spending priorities, will doubtless be shaped by the unique problems posed to Massachusetts by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local

Massachusetts 21 mins ago

Mass. Confirms 5,545 More COVID Cases, 74 New Deaths

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

Lawyer Who's Faced Multiple Rape Charges Is Again Wanted for Rape, Police Say

Last year, Baker used the speech to commit to a 2050 goal for net-zero carbon emissions and to call for $135 million in new MBTA operating funds.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker spoke Tuesday evening at the annual State of the Commonwealth event.

Governors usually give the annual speech in the House Chamber during a joint session of the Legislature attended by hundreds of lawmakers, state officials, and distinguished guests. Since COVID-19 hit Massachusetts, House and Senate leadership have moved to virtual legislative sessions with most lawmakers tuning in over the telephone or videoconference. 

Copyright State House News Service

This article tagged under:

Charlie BakerMassachusettscoronavirusMassachusetts Legislaturestate of the state
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us