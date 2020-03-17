Gov. Charlie Baker and other state officials were set to hold a press conference Tuesday amid a steady rise in novel coronavirus cases in Massachusetts.

The total number of cases in the Bay State is currently at 197, public health officials said Monday. That's an increase of 33 from Sunday.

Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito were scheduled to brief the public Tuesday at 1 p.m. along with Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders.

The briefing comes the same day all public schools in Massachusetts began a statewide closure until at least April 7. Boston Public Schools will be closed until April 27.

Baker has said school staff should be planning alternative learning opportunities and urged parents to practice social distancing. That means no free-for-all playdates and more time at home with only immediate family.

The governor also imposed new regulations on bars and restaurants to slow the spread of the coronavirus beginning Tuesday. Restaurants can offer takeout or delivery.