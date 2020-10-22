Baker to Make Announcement About Economic Recovery From COVID-19 in Mass.

Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to make an announcement about the state's economic recovery from COVID-19 on Thursday, even as cases of the virus continue to rise at a rapid rate.

He is scheduled to speak at 12 p.m. from the State House. He will be joined by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and the state's finance, housing and labor secretaries.

The recent increase in coronavirus cases has sparked fears of a second surge and the possibility of a new round of economic shutdowns. Boston even announced Wednesday that its public schools were going all remote due to a dramatic rise in the percentage of positive cases in the city.

Last week, the number of communities in the highest-risk, or red, category on the state's COVID-19 risk map rose by more than 50%.

Still, Baker has remained mostly upbeat, saying the state is well prepared for another spike in cases based on all the work it did last spring.

With an uptick in cases, are we seeing a second surge in Massachusetts or is the worst yet to come? We talked to experts.

The governor pointed out last week that the state now has the infrastructure in place to withstand a surge in cases, with hundreds of hospital beds at the ready and field hospitals available for activation if needed.

He noted that the state's testing and contact tracing capacity is also far greater now than it was six months ago.

"We are in a very different position with respect to our ability to test and trace and isolate quarantine, and we have far better data that we can make available to our communities and to our health care system than we could last spring, and we've done a lot of work in particular, with the health care community and the long-term care community, to sort of make them far more robust with respect to their ability to deal with whatever might come," Baker said. "I think it's important to remember that we are not where we were in March."

The state has "built a massive infrastructure to respond to this pandemic," he added. Hospital capacity can be quickly expanded if needed, he said, with the ability to convert medical/surgical space into at least 450 intensive care unit beds and the equipment available at the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency to once again set up temporary COVID-19 treatment facilities.

Boston hospitals have been preparing for a second surge all summer long.

Young adults are driving the largest chunk of growth in COVID-19 positive test rates in Massachusetts, Baker said this week, prompting the administration to renew its warnings against large gatherings and other unregulated social activity.

Residents between the ages of 19 and 39 represent the "vast majority of the increase in positive tests" in Massachusetts and around the country, he said.

As state and local officials ramp up enforcement of public health protocols, Baker said most of the recent growth in infections has come not from dining or other public activities, but from "informal events and social gatherings."

"Those are the places and spaces where, if people are asymptomatic, they will give it to somebody else if neither of them are wearing a mask and they're engaged in close contact over an extended period of time," Baker said. "That's exactly what happens when people get together to have a house party or a backyard party or some other celebration -- the kinds of stuff we used to do, once upon a time, as a matter of course almost every weekend."