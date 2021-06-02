Baker to Visit Market Basket Mobile Vaccine Clinic in Chelsea, Give Update

Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to speak Wednesday after visiting a mobile vaccine clinic at a Market Basket in Chelsea, Massachusetts.

The 10:30 a.m. event is meant to highlight a new mobile COVID-19 vaccination program at select Market Basket locations. Baker will be joined by Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders.

Baker's public appearance comes amid a disagreement with the Massachusetts Legislature over billions of dollars in pandemic relief funds.

After the legislature took steps Tuesday morning to move the state's lump sum of American Rescue Plan Act federal assistance into a "segregated fund" to be appropriated separately from the state budget process, Baker's office suggested it is not on board with the legislature's plan.

"As authorized by the federal government, the $5.3 billion in discretionary funding does not require legislative appropriation and the Administration is ready to work with municipal, non-profit, private sector and legislative partners to invest these funds quickly," said Sarah Finlaw, Baker's communications director. "The Baker-Polito Administration has been working tirelessly to jumpstart Massachusetts' recovery and believes these funds are designed to be put to work without delay."

Baker's office said one of his commitments -- to direct $100 million of the discretionary funding to four cities that are set to receive disproportionately less federal stimulus than other cities and towns under ARPA -- could be jeopardized by the legislation. If it were to pass, the governor could not direct that money to Chelsea, Everett, Methuen and Randolph without legislative appropriation.

Earlier Tuesday, House Speaker Ronald Mariano and Senate President Karen Spilka jointly announced their plan to pass legislation requiring Comptroller William McNamara to move the money, which the state received May 19, into a new account created in the fiscal year 2021 budget.

The House passed the bill Tuesday and the Senate is expected to follow suit next week.

"A public legislative process will allow all communities, especially those impacted the most by COVID-19, to help determine where investments are most needed," Mariano and Spilka said. "These investments may potentially be spread out over a number of years to ensure our continued economic vitality."

The legislature's desire to have more say over how the ARPA money is spent comes after House lawmakers told Baker's budget chief about their frustrations that they hadn't been given enough information about how much federal aid has already been spent and how the administration decided how it would spend that funding.

Rep. John Barrett told said at an April hearing that lawmakers "almost feel like we're being left out of the process." A spokeswoman for Baker declined to comment when asked if Baker would veto the segregated fund legislation should it reach his desk.

Meanwhile, state Sen. Diana DiZoglio is calling for Baker and other officials to appear before a Senate oversight committee to answer questions about the deadly COVID-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home last year.

In a letter to Senate President Karen Spilka, DiZoglio said a hearing is necessary because an investigation into the outbreak, commissioned by Baker, failed to place blame on the governor himself.

DiZoglio's calls come on the heels of a Boston Globe's Spotlight report that said the Baker administration failed to address poor leadership at the home.

Last month, in a sweeping report that directed blame at the Baker administration for failing to address poor leadership and leaving key positions unfilled, a special committee created to probe the tragedy punctuated its findings with a long list of recommended legislative actions.