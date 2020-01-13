Local
Charlie Baker

Baker Visits Prison Officers ‘Badly Injured’ in Inmates’ Assault

By Staff Reports

Shirley Prison incident footage
Massachusetts Department of Correction

Over the weekend, Gov. Charlie Baker visited with the corrections officers hurt Friday in an attack at a prison in Shirley, Massachusetts.

The attack at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center, which began when an officer was surrounded and assaulted by inmates in a general population housing unit, left that officer hospitalized along with two others who intervened.

Baker spoke with the officers, who "were badly injured," and their families during his visit, the governor said in a tweet Sunday.

The attack prompted a lockdown at the prison and was described by Department of Correction officials as a "serious assault." Six inmates were removed from the housing unit in the aftermath.

Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center is a maximum-security prison with about 1,000 inmates. It is the newest state correctional facility in Massachusetts, having opened in 1998.

