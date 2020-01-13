Baker Visits Prison Officers ‘Badly Injured’ in Inmates’ Assault

Over the weekend, Gov. Charlie Baker visited with the corrections officers hurt Friday in an attack at a prison in Shirley, Massachusetts.

The attack at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center, which began when an officer was surrounded and assaulted by inmates in a general population housing unit, left that officer hospitalized along with two others who intervened.

Baker spoke with the officers, who "were badly injured," and their families during his visit, the governor said in a tweet Sunday.

@KarynPolito and I just visited with the Correctional Officers who were attacked on Friday and their families. They were badly injured, but able to share their thoughts on what happened. Very grateful they were there for each other. — Charlie Baker (@CharlieBakerMA) January 12, 2020

The attack prompted a lockdown at the prison and was described by Department of Correction officials as a "serious assault." Six inmates were removed from the housing unit in the aftermath.

Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center is a maximum-security prison with about 1,000 inmates. It is the newest state correctional facility in Massachusetts, having opened in 1998.