Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh were set to hold separate news conferences Monday amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Baker was scheduled to speak with media following a meeting with legislative leaders at 2 p.m.; Walsh was expected to speak at 2:30 p.m.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker ordered schools to close for three weeks starting Tuesday, banned meetings of more than 25 people and stopped restaurants from serving food in-house in an effort to stymie the spread of the deadly new coronavirus.

Their appearances come ahead of statewide public school closures that begin tomorrow. Health officials have reported 164 coronavirus cases in the state.

Baker on Sunday ordered all Massachusetts public and private elementary and secondary schools to close for three weeks. The school closures go into effect Tuesday and will remain in place through April 7, the governor said.

President Donald Trump on Sunday urged Americans to not "buy so much," referring to long lines and empty shelves at stores around the U.S. "Just relax," he said. "It all will pass."

Other actions announced Sunday include limiting the size of gatherings, restricting where people can eat at restaurants and who can visit hospitals and nursing homes, and expanding when people can file for unemployment -- the outbreak is expected to have a deep impact on the economy and jobs market.

Also Sunday, Walsh declared a public health emergency over the coronavirus outbreak and announced sweeping changes for bars and restaurants in the city in an effort to protect residents.

At a news conference Sunday, Walsh issued an urgent plea for residents to engage in social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The emergency declaration will help the city marshal resources, Walsh said Sunday at a news conference at City Hall. The regulations for the city's eateries come after a slew of South Boston restaurants and bars agreed to close Sunday after people had been seen packing them Saturday.

Walsh also strongly urged the city's residents to maintain social distancing, the practice of interacting as little as possible with others to be less likely to spread the new coronavirus, which has already killed more than 60 people in the United States and thousands abroad.

Researchers in China released a new study that shows many children infected with coronavirus do not show the same symptoms as adults, making early detection more challenging.

Officials understand that many districts rely on school buildings for essential services outside of educational programs, like meal programs and special education, Baker said. Closing down schools for classes will not impact these types of services, he said, and officials will work with school districts to keep school buildings open whenever possible to continue to offer these services.

Among the other coronavirus-related actions announced Sunday were:

Any restaurant, bar or establishment that offers food or drink won't be allowed to serve food on-premises, effective Tuesday, March 17, and continuing through April 6. Instead, they can offer food for takeout or delivery. They must also follow social distancing protocols outlined in Department of Public Health guidance. The order does not apply to grocery stores or pharmacies, Baker said: "This is about bars and restaurants and those places people do not absolutely have to go."

Gatherings of over 25 people will be prohibited, including all community, civic, public, leisure, faith-based events, sporting events with spectators, concerts, conventions and any similar event or activity that brings together 25 or more people in a single room or a single space at the same time. This includes venues like fitness centers, private clubs and theaters. This order amends last week's guidance that prohibited gatherings of 250 people or more.

Emergency regulations will be filed to expand eligibility around collecting unemployment for people who have been impacted by COVID-19.

Some requirements will be relaxed around current unemployment claims, allowing many workers who are affected by closures to get some financial relief faster.

Emergency legislation will be filed to allow new unemployment claims to be paid more quickly by waiving the one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits that currently exist under state law.

Long-term care facilities and nursing homes will be prohibited from allowing any visitors.

Hospitals will be required to screen visitors and restrict visitation.

The Registry of Motor Vehicles will extend the renewal timeline for certain credentials to reduce the need for customers to physically visit an RMV service center for in-person transactions.

Hospitals will be directed to postpone elective surgeries to ensure medical workers and hospital space is available.

All commercial health insurance carriers will be ordered to allow providers to deliver services via Telehealth, allowing people to avoid physically going anywhere should they need to consult a medical professional.

A legislative package will be filed to help address challenges surrounding the municipal governance issues that have been raised by many cities and towns, including potential delays and holding town meetings and adopting Fiscal Year 2021 municipal budgets.

While it was announced last week, legislation will be filed Monday to officially postpone the Boston Marathon until Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.

The new center will help coordinate the commonwealth's lab testing, quarantining and more, and it will have the authority to tap into whatever state funds are needed, the governor said, including $15 million appropriated by the Legislature for coronavirus.

Four of the 26 new cases announced Sunday are related to the employee meeting held at a Boston hotel by the Cambridge biotech firm Biogen last month. Health officials say 108 of the 164 cases are now tied to the Feb. 24-27 meeting held at the Marriott Long Wharf hotel, which has since closed "in the interest of public health."

The Marriott Long Wharf hotel in Boston was closed indefinitely, days after it was determined that a company's meeting there was the center of a coronavirus cluster.

Of the state's 164 cases, 74 are women and 90 are men. Middlesex County residents still account for nearly half, 75, of the cases statewide. Norfolk and Suffolk counties both have 31 cases, while there are nine cases in Berkshire County. There are now six cases each in Essex and Worcester counties.

Plymouth, Hampden, Barnstable and Bristol counties have one case each. Two cases are of unknown counties at this time.

Two more patients have been hospitalized, bringing the total to 13 so far, though 36 other cases are listed as being under investigation, according to Sunday's figures.

Boston EMS urge people to not call 911 to request COVID-19 testing. People are asked to call their primary care providers, the mayor's health line at 617-534-5050, or the state DPH information line at 211.

Virus-related symptoms include fever (100.4°F or higher), cough, trouble breathing or shortness of breath.

Do you have symptoms of coronavirus and wish to get tested? We want to hear about your experience. Please share your contact information with the NBC10 Boston Investigators here or email tips@nbcboston.com.