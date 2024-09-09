Bakery honored as NH's best opening new location in Boston's Fort Point neighborhood

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

It looks like a bakery-cafe on the New Hampshire seacoast will be joined by a second location in Boston.

According to a licensing board hearing page within the city's website, Elephantine Bakery is planning to open in the Fort Point neighborhood, moving into a space on Congress Street. This jibes with an earlier FPNA notice saying that the business, which is "an old world café" would be seeking a beer, wine, and cordials license, while the recent hearing notice mentions that it plans to have a front window seating area, service bar area, and main dining area with seating for about 65 people.

The original Elephantine Bakery can be found in Portsmouth, offering foods with Middle Eastern and Mediterranean influences.

The address for the proposed location of Elephantine Bakery in Fort Point is 332 Congress Street, Boston, MA, 02210. The website for the Portsmouth location is at https://www.elephantinebakery.com/

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)