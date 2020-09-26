Bangor Driver Dies in Off-Ramp Accident: State Police

A driver was killed in Bangor, Maine, this morning when his vehicle went off the road and struck a tree as he tried to exit the interstate, authorities said.

The man had pulled onto the off-ramp from Interstate 95 toward Stillwater Avenue at 9:22 a.m. and didn’t make the curve, according to Maine State Police. The car travelled down into the embankment and slammed into a tree on the driver’s side.

Responders found the man, 38-year-old James Rice of Bangor, dead at the scene. He had been wearing a seatbelt at the time, state police said.

Authorities say the cause of the accident remains under investigation. The off-ramp at Exit 186 was closed for about two hours as state police and the Bangor Fire Department processed the scene.