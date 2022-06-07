Local

Maine

Bangor Police Looking for Man Who Walked Away From Psychiatric Center

Police say Graham Lacher, 37, was last seen around 4:40 p.m. Monday walking away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor

Police in Bangor, Maine, are looking for a 37-year-old man who is missing from a psychiatric center in the city.

The Bangor Police Department issued a Silver Alert on Monday for Graham Lacher, of Norridgewock. Lacher was last seen around 4:40 p.m. Monday walking away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center, located on State Street in Bangor.

According to police, Lacher, who suffers from mental illness and tends to avoid people, was a voluntary patient but is now considered involuntary.

Police dogs were used to try to track Lacher, but the search ended in the area of Eastern Maine Community College.

Lacher is 5’11” tall and weighs about 265 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes, long brown hair, a long beard, and glasses. Lacher was last seen wearing a gray jacket, gray/green Carhartt pants and an orange knit hat, police said.

Anyone who sees Lacher or has information on his whereabouts should call the Bangor Police Department at 207-942-8211.

