Bangor to Host Cruise Ships for First Time In a Decade

American Cruise Lines is billed as a small cruise company, meaning its vessels carry fewer than 250 passengers.

Bangor is hosting the first cruise ship in a decade following City Council approval of a lease on the riverfront.

American Cruise Lines has started planning its summer schedule and anticipates bringing a cruise ship to Bangor in the next few months, CEO Charles Robertson told the Bangor Daily News.

The City Council agreed to a 20-year lease with the company, which offers trips along the Maine coast, the Hudson River, the Mississippi River and several locations on the West Coast.

It last docked its ships in Bangor about a decade ago. It’s billed as a small cruise company, meaning its vessels carry fewer than 250 passengers.

