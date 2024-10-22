Boston Celtics

TD Garden filled with celebrities, Celtics legends on Opening Night

The 2008 'Big Three' and Bob Cousy will watch Banner 18 get raised to the rafters.

By Darren Hartwell

The stars are out at TD Garden for a special night in Boston.

The Celtics are raising Banner 18 to the rafters and getting their championship rings in a special pregame ceremony before their 2024-25 regular season opener against the New York Knicks.

The C's are celebrating their first title since 2008, and as you'd expect, several members of that 2007-08 team -- including the entire "Big Three" of Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen -- are in attendance at TD Garden to watch the festivities.

Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Cousy, who helped the Celtics win their first championship in 1957 and has six NBA titles to his name, also is in the house for C's-Knicks. Celtics lead owner Wyc Grousbeck revealed over the summer that Cousy will get his own championship ring Tuesday night, noting that the 96-year-old franchise icon has been "instrumental in all the championships."

In addition to those Celtics legends, a host of celebrities and professional athletes also are in the house on Tuesday. Check out the full list below.

NBA/Celtics alumni

  • Paul Pierce
  • Kevin Garnett
  • Ray Allen
  • Brian Scalabrine
  • Cedric Maxwell
  • Bob Cousy
  • Jeannine Russell (Bill Russell's wife)
  • Adam Silver (NBA commissioner)

Entertainment

  • Donnie Wahlberg
  • Shaboozey
  • Benson Boone
  • Kai Cenat
  • 21 Savage
  • Metro Boomin
  • A$AP Ferg

Other athletes

  • Ja'Whaun Bentley (New England Patriots)
  • Davon Godchaux (New England Patriots)

