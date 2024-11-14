Barbara Lynch's restaurant group ‘blindsided' by Boston tax lawsuit, COO says

The chief operating officer of Barbara Lynch's restaurant group said they are "blindsided" by a lawsuit filed by the City of Boston claiming the acclaimed chef and her organization owe more than $1.6 million in taxes.

Lorraine Tomlinson Hall, chief operating officer of the Barbara Lynch Collective, disputes the city's claims, saying the company was "blindsided" by the lawsuit.

"We're shocked that no one from the city reached out to our CPA, our lawyers, the company — myself included," Tomlinson Hall said.

She noted that the restaurants have always operated in rented spaces.

Boston's lawsuit says Lynch and Barbara Lynch Collective failed to pay personal property taxes over more than a decade, and that final notices were issued in early 2024. The city is seeking a temporary restraining order to prevent the sale of her restaurants until the alleged tax obligations are met.

Tomlinson-Hall says they are reviewing records, including equipment taxes.

The lawsuit comes at a crucial moment for the restaurant group. Two of her most celebrated establishments — No. 9 Park and B&G Oysters — are in active sales negotiations, with plans to retain current employees under new ownership. Tomlinson Hall says these deals are being put at risk.

The restaurant management says they received a certificate of good standing from the city last month to facilitate a liquor license sale.

The city didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Lynch, a James Beard Award winner who rose from South Boston to become one of New England's most influential culinary figures, announced in October she would step away from the restaurant empire.

On Wednesday, a representative for Lynch shared this statement on the lawsuit: "Ms. Lynch does not, nor has ever owned the properties of the restaurants. Each restaurant is a distinct LLC. We are learning of this for the first time in the press and the matter has been referred to the company lawyers."

This isn't Lynch's first legal challenge. The chef has previously faced allegations of withheld staff tips and claims of a toxic workplace environment.