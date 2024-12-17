Barbara Lynch's firm reaches deal with City of Boston over tax dispute

The sale of two of Barbara Lynch’s remaining restaurants, the celebrated No. 9 Park and B&G Oysters, will be able to move ahead under an agreement between Lynch’s restaurant entities and the city of Boston.

The city sued Lynch’s restaurants in November because of what it said was nearly $1.7 million in overdue personal property taxes dating to 2011. That came months after the Barbara Lynch Collective said it was closing each of its locations following an earlier wave of closures at the beginning of the year.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal