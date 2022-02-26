Local

WESTFIELD

Barnes Airbase Now Eligible for Funds to Eliminate Toxic Chemicals

By The Associated Press

NBC 5 News

The Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield is now eligible for funding from the federal Defense Environmental Restoration Program to help mitigate the impact of contamination by so-called forever chemicals in the city.

Masslive.com reports that Air Force Col. David Halasi-Kun announced Wednesday during a public Restoration Advisory Board meeting that the board became eligible to apply for the funds earlier this month.

Barnes, like many other bases, is believed to have contaminated the surrounding area with PFAS used in firefighting foam.

Four public drinking water supply wells were found to contain elevated levels of PFAS, which have been linked to multiple health problems.

