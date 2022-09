Barnes & Noble is reportedly opening two new locations in the Boston area.

According to the Boston Business Journal, the new stores will be taking over former Amazon Books locations.

One store is at legacy place in Dedham, Massachusetts, and the other is at the Market Street Mall in Lynnfield, Massachusetts.

Both are slated to open this fall. Barnes & Noble closed a number of locations in the Boston area recently, including their Prudential Center location, as well as in Braintree and Saugus.