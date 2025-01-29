Barnstable

Pedestrian seriously hurt in crash in Barnstable crash

A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in the Marstons Mills section of Barnstable, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.

The Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department was called to the crash on Flint Street just before 10 a.m. When they arrived, they found one person with serious injuries.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a med flight helicopter and airlifted to a Boston hospital. They have been identified only as an adult.

The Barnstable Police Department will investigate the crash.

No other details were immediately available.

