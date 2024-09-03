Barnstable man has been missing for over a year, police say

Police in Massachusetts are searching for a man they say has been missing for over a year.

Barnstable resident Stephen Boudreau, 34, has been missing since April 23, 2023. He was last seen in downtown Hyannis. Investigators are hoping the public may help them develop new leads to find him.

Boudreau is described as 5-foot-5, with brown eyes and balding, brown hair. He has been known to frequent casinos, police said.

Barnstable Police Department at 508-775-0387 or email Det. Christopher Botsford at botsfordc@barnstablepolice.com.