No charges in deadly 2023 shootout near NH resort, AG says

No charges are being filed in a deadly double shooting that erupted early in the morning the day after July 4, 2023, outside a party at a rented condo near a resort in New Hampshire's White Mountains, prosecutors said Wednesday.

One man was killed in the shooting on Nordic Wilderness Road in Bartlett, New Hampshire, shortly after 1 a.m. on July 5, while another man was found wounded nearby, authorities have said.

An investigation by the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office found that the wounded man acted in self-defense, as he told police, after being shot by the other man, according to a report.

A witness corroborated much of the surviving man's report about how he fatally shot Samuel Lozada, 24, after Lozada confronted and assaulted him and stuck a pistol onto his forehead while he sat in his mother's BMW, as he left the party, a last-minute Airbnb rental from a group of friends and family from Massachusetts, the report found.

"Mr. Lozada's threats of unlawful deadly force ultimately escalated to the point where Mr. Lozada shot [the other man] as he was seated in his car with the engine running and the vehicle shifted into drive in a continuing attempt to retreat from the encounter, and batting the gun away from his forehead," the report said.

The surviving man drove off but pulled over to call 911 as he was losing blood from a bullet wound in the shoulder. He was rushed to one hospital, then another in Maine, officials said.

Police had initially said the two men were believed to have known each other, but that wasn't the case — the surviving man knew almost nobody at the party, which he was invited to by some other people. The man also denied that the shooting was related to drugs, according to the report.

The building on Nordic Wilderness Road is near the Nordic Village Resort's rental office but is not within the resort, a person at the resort said at the time of the shooting, without commenting on the investigation.

Bartlett is a town of about 3,200 people northwest of Conway.