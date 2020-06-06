Local

Portland Sea Dogs

Baseball Team’s Ice Cream Vendor Is Out Over Racist Remark

Shain's of Maine will no longer have a relationship with the Portland Sea Dogs

Ian McKinnell

The Portland Sea Dogs ditched the baseball team's ice cream supplier over a racist comment. 

Online criticism was swift after Shain's of Maine owner Jeff Shain was accused of using a racial slur and asking a black employee why white people couldn't use the word. The employee later confronted him over the exchange and quit her job.

The Portland Sea Dogs announced Friday that the minor league affiliate of the Boston Red Sox was discontinuing its relationship with the ice cream maker, whose products include the popular "Sea Dog Biscuit."

In an online apology, Shain said he didn't direct the slur at anyone and that he was commenting on its use in music that employees were playing in the store. The Sanford-based business is "welcoming of all races," he said.

