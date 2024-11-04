Battleground blitz: Harris, Trump make final push ahead of Election Day

It is the final day of campaigning for Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

With a race this close, neither candidate can afford to lose steam, which is why we saw each of them rallying support in battleground states over the weekend.

Harris spent Sunday in Michigan, traveling to three major areas. One of them was East Lansing, where she targeted young voters at Michigan State.

"As I travel, I see Americans from so called red states, the so called blue states, who are ready to bend the arc of history toward justice," Harris said. "I see an incredible number of our young people, our young leaders. Oh, it would inspire you to see how they are organizing for change."

Harris also released a final ad. The two-minute message is aimed at undecided voters, pleading with them to complete their ballots. The spot was strategically released during Sunday Night Football.

Meanwhile, Trump visited three states -- North Carolina, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

In Pennsylvania, he used more charged language to incite voters as he addressed a crowd in Lancaster.

"So we got to get our country straightened out or were not going to have a country, alright. That's all. And you have a chance in two days, and if you don't vote, you're stupid. You're stupid," he said.

Trump will be in North Carolina on Monday, and later in Pennsylvania.

The Keystone State is showing a firm deadlock in most polls, with each claiming about 48% of the vote there.

That is also where we'll find Harris on Monday -- in Scranton.

Pennsylvania has 19 electoral votes, more than any other battleground state, meaning it's far more likely to tip Tuesday's election.

And remember, if you are still holding onto a mail-in ballot, sign it, seal it, and get it to a drop box as soon as possible. It needs to be collected by 8 p.m. on Election Day.