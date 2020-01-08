Bay State Leaders React to US-Iran Tensions

Massachusetts lawmakers are speaking out after Iran struck back at the U.S. on Wednesday by targeting an Iraqi military base housing American troops with missiles.

Most elected officials voiced their support for the troops while others questioned President Donald Trump’s handling of the response.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who is among the crowded field of Democrats to run for president, said at a rally on Tuesday that there should be no war.

“The American people do not want a war with Iran,” she said.

Sen. Ed Markey said the president’s “dangerous escalation of conflict with Iran” put Americans in danger. He ended his Tweet with #NoWarWithIran.

Trump must obtain Congress’s express authorization for the use of military force.



#NoWarWithIran

Also thinking of American soldiers, Rep. Joe Kennedy called on Trump to consult with Congress before making another decision.



President Trump has not yet announced how he will respond to the missiles, but various leaders in Massachusetts are calling on him to refrain from using more military force.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley also had service members in her thoughts and said the White House was gearing the country toward a "reckless war."

#PeaceNow #NoWarWithIran

As for Rep. Jim McGovern, he believes the president should not escalate the already tense situation and called on the Iranian government to stop any further attacks.



Boston Mayor Marty Walsh discussed the matter after delivering his State of the City address.

“I think it's important right now for us to be united in this time,” he said. “I don't think it's time to be divided I think we need to unite behind our troops and let them know we support them.”

Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney also chimed in on the matter and condemned Iran’s attacks.



Trump said he would make a statement on Wednesday about the matter. He is expected to announce whether he will retaliate with military force.