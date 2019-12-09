Bay State Reacts to Death of Pete Frates

Reaction arrived swiftly on Monday after the death of the Massachusetts man who was known as the face of the Ice Bucket Challenge to benefit ALS research.

Thirty-four-year-old Pete Frates, of Beverly, died after a long battle with Lou Gehrig's disease, according to a statement from his family.

Frates, a former Boston College baseball star, helped start the Ice Bucket Challenge in 2014, two years after his diagnosis with the disease. The Ice Bucket Challenge went viral and raised tens of millions of dollars for research.

He was remembered by people in the world of Boston sports and politics as heroic, inspirational and a person who changed the world for the better.

Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of former @BCBirdball captain Pete Frates ’07, whose heroic battle with ALS served as the inspiration for the #IceBucketChallenge, died at the age of 34.



In Memoriam: https://t.co/09wI6Nk5OL pic.twitter.com/faTctiu1jE — Boston College (@BostonCollege) December 9, 2019

The entire Beverly Police Department and citizens of Beverly want to express our sincere condolences on the passing of Beverly’s Pete Frates. We ask that you please give the family some time to grieve. pic.twitter.com/7J6Un8W5il — Chief John LeLacheur (@ChiefLeLacheur) December 9, 2019

You changed the world Pete. Im so very proud to have called you my friend. Heart hurts a lot today but ur name and legacy will live on forever. Rest easy my friend - we’ll continue to spread your word. Boston was so lucky to have you 😔🙏🏿 #BostonStrong #alsicebucketchallenge #rip pic.twitter.com/LxHtExXWZN — David Ortiz (@davidortiz) December 9, 2019

"We talk about superheroes without capes, that's what he was." - AC on Pete Frates pic.twitter.com/y6JuaTR1l6 — Red Sox (@RedSox) December 10, 2019

Rest In Peace my friend! Pete, you will be truly missed and your legacy will never be forgotten. Thank you for being a light for so many others 🙏🏾 #PeteFrates #alsIceBucketChallenge https://t.co/AGfMc0lhJM — Jackie Bradley Jr. (@JackieBradleyJr) December 9, 2019

We are very sad to hear about the passing of our friend @PeteFrates3 today. A big loss for the Boston community and beyond, his mission will live on forever. ♥️



"Be passionate, be genuine, be hardworking, and don't ever be afraid to be great." -Pete Frates pic.twitter.com/ZjNNOPBtfk — TB12 (@TB12sports) December 9, 2019

.@PeteFrates3 was one the most courageous and inspirational people I have ever met. He and his family changed the world for ALS patients & their families. Rest In Peace Pete. You earned it. #alschampion pic.twitter.com/i05Mi6JcD5 — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) December 9, 2019

Pete, you changed our city & our country for the better and made a difference in the lives of countless people. You helped us remember that we're all one family & we have to look out for one another. There's no telling how much good you've set in motion. RIP, my friend. #GoEagles https://t.co/aPjfqWQDvm — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) December 9, 2019

Our sincerest condolences to the Frates family during this difficult time.



Pete was the true definition of a #HeroAmongUs. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/Jc1ynToM2u — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 9, 2019

Pete Frates was the definition of an inspiration.



His courage, determination, and fight made Boston – and the world – proud. The impact he made on all of us will never be forgotten.



The Bruins offer their sincere condolences to the Frates family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/2oFPGVJ4AZ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 9, 2019

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Pete Frates. His heroic battle served as an inspiration to all and will never be forgotten.



TD Garden will glow red tonight in honor of Pete and his fight against ALS. https://t.co/dnwKkfZrb2 — TD Garden (@tdgarden) December 9, 2019

The #NHLBruins on the passing of Pete Frates: "He’s a true hero...he inspired us all with everything he did...we're going to miss him dearly." pic.twitter.com/0TNzgHG2Hd — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 10, 2019

Pete Frates was a game-changer, a true inspiration who literally changed the world. #StrikeOutALS https://t.co/KXgt5M1DN6 https://t.co/rbnvE0sDLY — Matt Hasselbeck (@Hasselbeck) December 9, 2019

We are saddened to hear the news regarding the passing of Pete Frates. He was an inspiration to all, we send our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. #StrikeOutALS pic.twitter.com/Ux0eTo5v3a — Lowell Spinners (@LowellSpinners) December 9, 2019

In tribute to #PeteFrates, we will remember his strength and how he inspired so many people to fight and countless others to get involved to make a difference. #BEMS #IceBucketChallenge #ALS

📸: 2014 pic.twitter.com/2QRDate7a3 — Boston EMS (@BOSTON_EMS) December 9, 2019

After participating in the #IceBucketChallenge 5 yrs ago, the men and women of #BPD were happy to raise awareness and funding for #StrikeOutALS. Today, with heavy hearts, we remember #PeteFrates, the young man who inspired all of us to be part of a cause bigger than ourselves. pic.twitter.com/kEC7pVFo9s — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) December 9, 2019

Heartfelt sorrow with the death of Pete Frates, the young baseball star stricken with ALS who inspired the #IceBucketChallenge that raised millions for critical research. A legacy of courage, grace and nobility even as life dealt him tragedy. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) December 9, 2019

Diagnosed with a life-altering disease, Pete Frates didn't back down. He fought for himself, his family and a cause that will change lives around the world. Our thoughts are with the Frates family today - thank you for sharing Pete with us all these years. https://t.co/sHoWcJJ6tk — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) December 9, 2019

Pete Frates was a fighter, a champion, and an inspiration. His passion for life was contagious, and his mission to find a cure for ALS will live on. Thank you, Pete. https://t.co/KCWloJ37Gw — Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) December 9, 2019

Pete Frates challenged us all to fight harder for a cure to ALS – & in doing so he inspired the world. My heart goes out to Pete’s wife, daughter, family & friends in MA & across the US. Let’s remember him by keeping up the fight for the people we love. https://t.co/bn0Iubkmuu — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 10, 2019

Congressman Seth Moulton, D-Mass., released this statement: “Pete Frates was a fighter and a patriot who challenged America to confront ALS. Rather than retreating from the national spotlight to manage his illness, he rallied the country around funding medical research through the Ice Bucket Challenge. He will be long remembered for his humor, his strength, and his courage. What a hero he was to me and so many others.”