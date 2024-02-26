BBQ and comfort food spot returning to Greater Boston after 2 year absence

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A suburban dining spot that focused on BBQ items with influences ranging from Israel to the American South is being reborn.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, A La Esh is returning to its former home in Sharon, which had been home to a location of Hummus v'Hummus once A La Esh said farewell in the fall of 2022. A Facebook post from the business says "Stay tuned" while showing a new menu that includes such items as lamb chili, brisket sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, kebabs, smash burgers, smoked salmon, tacos, smoked hummus, macaroni and cheese, and more.

The first incarnation of A La Esh opened next to Simcha in the Sharon Heights Shopping Plaza on South Main Street in the fall of 2020, with Avi Shemtov being behind both places along with Hummus v'Hummus (which now focuses on catering) and The Chubby Chickpea, a food truck and catering operation that was established in Canton in 2010.

The address for A La Esh is 370 South Main Street, Sharon, MA, 02067. Its website is at https://www.alaesh.com/

