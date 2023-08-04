Local

pets

Beagle suffered broken ribs, cuts and burns in Rhode Island animal abuse case

The abuse allegedly occurred at the hands of the owner's boyfriend in the summer of 2022

By Thea DiGiammerino

An undated image of a courtroom gavel.
NBC Connecticut

A Rhode Island man is facing animal cruelty charges over the alleged abuse of his then-girlfriend's beagle, which was left in his care last summer.

Robert Nolette, 23, of Scituate, was charged in Providence County Superior Court with three counts of maliciously wounding an animal, the Rhode Island Attorney General's Office said Friday.

Prosecutors said that the owner brought the dog, an 8-year-old female beagle mix named Coco, to the vet in September 20, 2022, after coming home and finding Coco with cuts and having trouble breathing. Veterinarians found the dog had multiple rib fractures, subcutaneous emphysema, and multiple cuts and bruises that required emergency treatment. At the time the vet said that the injuries appeared intentional.

During a later follow-up visit, a veterinarian noted second- and third-degree burns on 40% of Coco's body.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The Scituate Police Department and the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals (RISPCA) started a criminal investigation and found that Coco had been left in the care of the owner's then-boyfriend, Nolette. Investigators also learned that Coco had been brought to the animal hospital the month before for similar injuries.

Nolette turned himself in when learning of a warrant for his arrest. He is scheduled to appear in Providence County Superior Court on Oct. 11 for a pre-trial hearing.

WJAR reports that Nolette previously pled not guilty to the charges. They say Nolette, an up-and-coming boxer, did not respond to the station's previous request for comment.

Rhode Island

The latest news from around the state

banking 10 hours ago

‘Virtual assistant' ATMs to replace Citizens' branches at Stop & Shop

Providence 17 hours ago

3 shot in Providence

Get updates on what's happening in New England to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

pets
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us