Bear That Was Stranded on I-495 Median in Mass. Later Died

The bear was apparently injured and seemed to be hiding in a grove of trees near the highway

By Asher Klein

An injured bear being taken out of the median on I-495 on Raynham, Massachusetts, on Thursday, June 23, 2022. The bear later died, officials said.
NBC10 Boston

A bear that stopped traffic on Interstate 495 in southern Massachusetts last week later died despite efforts to save it.

The bear had appeared to be injured and was stranded in a highway median in Raynham on June 23. The highway was briefly shut as authorities worked to get the animal tranquilized and moved to safety.

But the bear died while being taken to an animal hospital, the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife said Friday, after being contacted by NBC10 Boston. The bear likely had a broken back, though it wasn't clear how the animal's back was broken.

