Beating of teen in Gloucester woods under investigation

The beating of a teenager, allegedly at the hands of other teens during a party in the woods of Gloucester, Massachusetts, is under investigation by a detective trained in civil rights investigation, police said Tuesday.

Investigators said they were initially called in for a report of a missing person in the woods near Dogtown Road around 10:45 p.m. on Friday. When they arrived they were told there had been a "dispute" between a group of teenagers during a party in the woods. They eventually found the teen who had been reported missing and they were taken to the hospital.

The people involved know each other, police said. While police released few details on what led up to the alleged attack, they said they have assigned a detective trained in civil rights investigations to lead the case. The department has also contacted the Essex County District Attorney's Office for support.

"We are treating these allegations with the utmost seriousness," Gloucester Chief Edward Conley said in a media release. "We ask the public to allow the investigation to proceed without rushing to judgment."

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Gloucester Police Department at 978-283-1212.