Police officer shot by own gun during struggle with suspect in Bedford, NH

An officer in Bedford, New Hampshire, was injured overnight after apparently being shot by their own gun during a struggle with a suspect.

NBC10 Boston has learned from a police department spokesperson that two officers responded around 1 a.m. Saturday to the area of South River Road near the Country Inn and Suites for a report of a suspicious person.

The person in question reportedly took off on foot before a struggle ensued with one of the officers. The suspect allegedly tried to grab the officer's gun, at which point the weapon fired and wounded the cop.

The police officer who was hurt was rushed to a nearby hospital in Manchester and is expected to survive.

The person who was involved has been arrested, though it's unclear what charges they may be facing.

Further details haven't been released at this point, including the suspect's name.

An investigation is active and ongoing.