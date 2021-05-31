Beer Flows at Crowded Boston Bars With COVID Restrictions Lifted Statewide: ‘It's About Time'

It was a full house Monday night at Tessie’s Bar and Kitchen in Walpole, Massachusetts, for the Boston Bruins game, as coronavirus restrictions are now lifted statewide.

“It’s honestly amazing, going from over a year of wearing masks everyday, not having a bar open, having everyone at tables, a 6 foot distance, going from takeout to this, it’s been such a crazy year,” said Rachel Nordberg of Tessie’s.

The beer was also flowing at Dorchester Brewing Company this holiday weekend.

Everything can now open at 100-percent capacity. There’s no more time limits on tables, the partitions are down, and you don’t have to wear a mask to walk around anymore if you’re fully vaccinated.

“People can come in have great beer, great conversations and have that feeling of coming to a brewery now and relaxing,” said Anthony Traniello, of Dorchester Brewing Company.

Throughout the weekend, bars in Boston were packed, especially around TD Garden.

Bars no longer have to serve food to open.

For the first time in more than a year, it feels like normal again for so many.

“It’s nice to be around people that you care about and love, it’s about time. It’s taken us a minute, but hey we’re there,” said Bradford Garnett.

There’s also no more table party limits, so if you want to dine with more than six people, you can do that.