Rhode Island

Before 3rd westbound lane opens on Washington Bridge, safety measure will be discussed

The third lane was initially opening on Interstate 195 west Monday. However, the Department of Transportation said it was coming sooner than expected

By Staff Reports

WJAR-TV

Before the third westbound lane opens on the Washington Bridge in Providence, Rhode Island, Friday, Gov. Dan McKee and state police will discuss safety measures on the bridge, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

Crashes have tripled on the Washington Bridge in the last three months after a third lane was added on the eastbound side, opening traffic on both sides, WJAR reported.

Enforcement measures on the bridge will be discussed at 10 a.m.

The third lane was initially opening on Interstate 195 west Monday. However, this week, the Department of Transportation said it was coming sooner than expected.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The westbound side of the bridge was shut down on Dec. 11 because of a "critical failure of some bridge components."

Last month, McKee announced that the westbound span of the bridge must be replaced.

The McKee administration has yet to share the forensic analysis of the bridge.

The Washington Bridge carries I-195 over the Seekonk River from Providence to East Providence and serves as a key gateway to Rhode Island's largest city. It carries close to 100,000 vehicles every day.

More Rhode Island news

Rhode Island 3 hours ago

Man arrested in 1999 Providence, RI, murder

Rhode Island Apr 12

Rhode Island transit chief resigns after he's accused in a hit-and-run at a McDonald's drive-thru

Rhode Island Apr 12

17-year-old charged in connection with death of 2-month-old baby in RI

This article tagged under:

Rhode IslandProvidence
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us