Before 3rd westbound lane opens on Washington Bridge, safety measure will be discussed

Before the third westbound lane opens on the Washington Bridge in Providence, Rhode Island, Friday, Gov. Dan McKee and state police will discuss safety measures on the bridge, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

Crashes have tripled on the Washington Bridge in the last three months after a third lane was added on the eastbound side, opening traffic on both sides, WJAR reported.

Enforcement measures on the bridge will be discussed at 10 a.m.

The third lane was initially opening on Interstate 195 west Monday. However, this week, the Department of Transportation said it was coming sooner than expected.

The westbound side of the bridge was shut down on Dec. 11 because of a "critical failure of some bridge components."

Last month, McKee announced that the westbound span of the bridge must be replaced.

The McKee administration has yet to share the forensic analysis of the bridge.

The Washington Bridge carries I-195 over the Seekonk River from Providence to East Providence and serves as a key gateway to Rhode Island's largest city. It carries close to 100,000 vehicles every day.