Yet another "Storrowing" was reported in Boston on Wednesday morning.

This time, it happened before sunrise, around 5:15 a.m. A truck headed eastbound hit the underside of the Fairfield Street Footbridge over Storrow Drive.

The entire top of the truck was torn right off, along with the rear panel.

Massachusetts State Police worked to get the truck off the road, preventing any serious traffic delays.

No injuries were reported.