Bellingham Man, 31, Identified as Victim in Fatal Uxbridge Crash

The man who was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash Sunday on the Worcester-Providence Turnpike in Uxbridge, Massachusetts, has been identified by state police as a 31-year-old from Bellingham.

State police say Robert Bilodeau III was pronounced dead on scene after he was ejected from his vehicle. Police do not believe he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to a statement from State Police spokesman David Procopio.

Bilodeau's passenger, a 35-year-old Millville man, was extricated from the truck by Uxbridge firefighters and taken to UMass-Lakeville Hospital with serious injuries. Police say he was wearing a seatbelt.

State police responded to the crash on Route 146 northbound, north of Exit 3, around 3:25 p.m., and the scene was cleared just before 7 p.m.

Police say Bilodeau lost control of his Chevrolet Silverado, for reasons still under investigation. The truck exited the road's edge, striking a guardrail and then veering back across all travel lanes before striking a Jersey barrier and guardrail on the other side of the road.

The impact sent the truck airborne, before it rolled over and down an embankment, coming to a rest in shallow standing water, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.