Beloved Edaville Family Theme Park to Reopen Later This Year Under New Owners

New owners have taken over a beloved local theme park.

The Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver, Massachusetts, announced it was under new ownership on Wednesday. The park was on the market for months after a pandemic shutdown.

The plan is to reopen the park in time for the traditional Christmas Festival of Lights. This year will mark the park’s 75th anniversary.

The owners warned that two of the park’s biggest attractions – Thomas Land and Dino Land, will not reopen this year as they focus on the Christmas events.

Tickets will be available through a new website that is expected to launch around Labor Day.