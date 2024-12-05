Gorilla at Franklin Park Zoo facing serious health issues, officials say

A gorilla who has been a longtime fixture at Boston's Franklin Park Zoo is experiencing concerning health issues and will be placed under anesthesia Thursday to see what's going on after his condition deteriorated rapidly Wednesday.

Zoo New England said in a press release Wednesday that Kitombe, affectionally known as "Kit," has been closely monitored in recent months due to his health issues that include a chronic cough, loss of weigh and muscle mass, increased lethargy and trembling.

The male western lowland gorilla has also long been treated for glaucoma and heart disease -- both of which are managed by medication.

According to Zoo New England, which manages Franklin Park Zoo and Stone Zoo in Stoneham, Massachusetts, cardiac disease is the biggest health issue affecting male gorillas in human care, which is why routine monitoring, proactive care and cardiac exams are important.

At age 38, Kit is considered a geriatric gorilla. His veterinary and animal care team determined it was necessary for him to be placed under anesthesia, however, so the zoo's veterinary staff can examine him.

“While Kit had initially responded positively to antibiotics and anti-inflammatory medication, the worsening of his condition requires a comprehensive exam to better identify the cause of his current ailments and what, if any, options are for treatment,” Dr. Christopher Bonar, Zoo New England Director of Animal Health, said in a statement. “While the risks associated with anesthesia are extremely high for Kit, given his age and current health condition, the examination is critical.”

Kit has resided at Franklin Park since 1998 and is one of six gorillas at the Boston zoo. He and his mate Kiki, have produced five offspring, including Kambiri, Aziza and Pablo who also live with their parents. Their oldest two reside at other zoos.

Zoo New England says that western lowland gorillas are considered critically endangered in the wild.